Westwood Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Westwood Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.3% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

