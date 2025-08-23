APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 17,615 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of S&P Global worth $144,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $555.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.