Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $233,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,975,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,534,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $236.1670 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $663.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

