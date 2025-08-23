Cadence Bank Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cadence Bank increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.93.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $598.1480 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $540.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $461.90 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

