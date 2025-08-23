Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.07.

Walmart stock opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. Walmart has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

