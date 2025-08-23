RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,913 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.2% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:RTX opened at $156.2670 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.