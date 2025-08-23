APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $217,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $3,633,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

