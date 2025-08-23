Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,761 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.1220 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

