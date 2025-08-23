SVB Wealth LLC Has $13.53 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,507 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.2270 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

