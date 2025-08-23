Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350,448 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $100,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

