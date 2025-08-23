APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 172,907 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $215,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $236.1670 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.79. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

