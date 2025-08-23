Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $697.40 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 844,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $697,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1%

LLY stock opened at $710.7290 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $972.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $754.70 and its 200 day moving average is $790.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

