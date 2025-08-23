Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,472 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.83% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $405,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $189.2330 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.3401 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

