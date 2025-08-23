Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 49.1% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $104,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,221,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,436,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $318.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $318.83. The company has a market cap of $521.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

