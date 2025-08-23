BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 33,249 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $225,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 336,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $170,205,000 after acquiring an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $307.0980 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

