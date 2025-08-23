BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $241.6890 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.39 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

