1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 163,352 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 868,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,352 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $103,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.1220 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $473.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.