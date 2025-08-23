RBO & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 5.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2%

MCD opened at $313.8010 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.02 and a 200 day moving average of $305.72. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

