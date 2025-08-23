BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 8,873 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $148,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $340.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.59 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 196.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.