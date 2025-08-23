Cadence Bank Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cadence Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $710.7290 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $972.48. The firm has a market cap of $672.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

