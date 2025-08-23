Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.01 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $7,862,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

