Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413,951 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $75,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,175,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 172,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4,154.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 279,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 272,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4%

CMS stock opened at $73.0930 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

