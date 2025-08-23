Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 865,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289,488 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $38,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after acquiring an additional 559,201 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $43.0510 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.49%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

