Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 4,313 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $125,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Fastenal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,459,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,705,000 after acquiring an additional 473,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.