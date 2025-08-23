Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.62 Billion Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,616,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $291.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

