Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 362,542 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,542 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $58,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.35%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

