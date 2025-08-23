Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Stock Holdings Lifted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218,559 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.96% of Independence Realty Trust worth $47,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 369,303 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,618,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.6490 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

