Summit Securities Group LLC Buys New Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,836 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,412,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,686,000 after buying an additional 471,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,727,000 after buying an additional 781,916 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

