JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 16.8%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

