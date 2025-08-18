Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $166.19 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

