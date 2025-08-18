Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,737,199 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 247.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737,199 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Mattel worth $129,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after buying an additional 726,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $13,865,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

