12,642 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

