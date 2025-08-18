Maximus, Inc. $MMS Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,372 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $117,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 441,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,620,000 after purchasing an additional 288,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $20,983,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 17,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Maximus by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $84.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

