Elequin Capital LP Buys 570 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 282.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in HSBC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,707,000 after acquiring an additional 85,166 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 181,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of HSBC opened at $63.83 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $65.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 308.0%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

