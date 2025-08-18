Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

OTIS stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.