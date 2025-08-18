Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

