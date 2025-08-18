M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

