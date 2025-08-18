Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $274.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average is $282.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

