Korea Investment CORP Sells 46,875 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,875 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $64,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $298.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.36. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

