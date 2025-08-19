Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $580,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2%

RSG stock opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

