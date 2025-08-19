Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 195.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.75%.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance
CETY stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.31.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
