Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 195.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.75%.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

CETY stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.31.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

