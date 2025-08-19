JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 7,882 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TKO Group by 182.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 265,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $185.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $194.76.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

