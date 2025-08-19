Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott International to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $266.26 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.31.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

