Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

TXN opened at $194.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

