HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 327.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $448.55 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.34 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,950.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

