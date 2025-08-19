Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 393.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,220,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770,891 shares during the quarter. Amentum accounts for 3.1% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Amentum were worth $40,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amentum by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,878,000 after buying an additional 3,334,871 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amentum by 10,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after buying an additional 14,652,319 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Amentum by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,121,000 after buying an additional 3,647,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amentum by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,333,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,143 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

