Credit Agricole S A Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,636 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $138,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2%

MMC stock opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average of $223.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

