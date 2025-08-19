Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $801.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

