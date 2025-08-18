S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Holdings Boosted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $556.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

