Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. decreased its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Equifax by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Equifax Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $246.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

